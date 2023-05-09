Wild Youth urge Irish people across the world to ‘get behind us’ when Eurovision kicks off tonight
Entertainment

Wild Youth urge Irish people across the world to ‘get behind us’ when Eurovision kicks off tonight

Wild Youth are hoping for Eurovision glory in 2023

IRELAND’S Eurovision entry Wild Youth have called on the Irish diaspora across the world to get behind them as the much-anticipated contest kicks off tonight.

The four-piece act will perform in the contest's first semi-final in Liverpool this evening, with the song We Are One.

For the first time since 1998, the UK will host the contest – doing so on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine, who are unable to due to the ongoing war with Russia.

And 2023 year marks the 67th edition of the competition, with 37 countries competing for the coveted Eurovision trophy.

The stage is set for the first round of the Eurovision Song Contest which gets underway this evening

Ireland’s Wild Youth entry will be the sixth act performing in the first semi-final, which will air on RTÉ One, RTÉ Radio 1 and the RTÉ Player as well as on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm tonight.

In a post to their social media fans today, the band urged the Irish around the world to support their bid for Eurovision glory.

“There are Irish all over the world, please tonight let’s make noise all over Europe, get behind us,” they said.

“If you have cousins, friends, anybody who can vote please ask them to.

“You can vote up to 20 times. We love you. Please Vote. Ireland to the final.”

Formed in Dublin in 2018, Wild Youth is formed of four friends, who combine rock with catchy pop harmonies to create their unique sound.

Their energetic performances over the years so far have led them to a string of hit songs and number one hits.

Wild Youth will perform this evening as the Eurovision song contest gets underway in Liverpool

They have also supporting the likes of Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larson or tour.

Frontman Conor O’Donohoe serves up passionate vocals and pens most of the band’s songs; David Whelan takes to the keys; Edward Porter riffs on the guitar; and Callum McAdam beats the drums.

The band won their place to represent Ireland through the Late Late Show, fighting off fierce competition, including an entry from Public Image Ltd.

