World renowned cellist - who became internet sensation during lockdown - releases new single Raglan Road

FROM the wilds of the west of Ireland, globally renowned cellist Patrick Dexter is closing out a whirlwind year by releasing a new single, Raglan Road.

Released today (December 10) it comes ahead of the musician’s debut album, Solace, which is due for release in Spring 2022.

Dexter, who lives in Co. Mayo, became an internet sensation during lockdown when videos of his cello playing, captured outside his cottage, brought comfort to people all around the world.

This month he is also taking part in the Irish Government's To Be Irish at Christmas programme, which aims to connect Irish people around the world in the run-up to Christmas.

The 16-day programme runs from the December 8-23, and seeks to celebrates and uphold the special connections between the Irish at home and abroad during the festive season despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week the musician took some time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to right now?

I have a new single, Raglan Road, which is released today, which is very exciting. Also I’m filming with Faye O’Rourke, an incredible singer. We're giving a Christmas performance for To Be Irish At Christmas, which will be going out to the Irish diaspora around the world.

What do you have planned for 2022?

It's a big year for me. My first album is being released in Spring 2022 (very exciting).

It’s a deep dive into Irish folk music, using my cello as a means to translate the feeling of where the album was recorded, at my home on the west coast of Ireland.

Who are your heroes?

John Moriarty, Dorothy Ashby, Turlough O’Carolan and my mum.

What's been the best decade of your life so far and why?

Ooh, that’s a hard one. The 2010s (mostly spent at Trinity College Dublin) were pretty good days - so many inspiring people all around, and loads of mind-opening experiences.

However, even with the extremes and difficulties of the 2020s, I may well look back on it as the best decade of my life.

It's early days yet, I know, but this will always be the decade when my daughter was born and it will be when I watch her grow up.

What record sends a shiver down your spine?

The Frames' ‘For the Birds’. It was one of the first albums I ever listened to hundreds of times growing up, and it stirs a tear in me every time I hear it.

Additionally, each Christmas when I put on The Chieftains' ‘The Bells of Dublin,’ it sends a ripple of joy down my back that never fails to put me in the best mood.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Inis Turk, the last stop west before the vast Atlantic. Its beauty is impossible to imagine. It’s one of the reasons I decided to settle in Ireland.

What makes you angry?

People telling themselves that cruelty to animals is ok.

What book influenced you most?

The Third Policeman.

What was the worst moment of your life?

Probably the funeral of my best friend Zak, when I was a teenager.

Which local star in any field should the world outside Ireland know about?

Comedian Killian Sundermann, he makes me laugh everyday. He should be a superstar (and probably will be soon).

If you could change one thing in your life, what would it be?

Laugh more.

What is the best lesson life has taught you?

Forget about end goals or aspirations and enjoy the process.

What is your favourite film and why?

Tous Les Matins du Monde (All the Mornings of the World). It’s mostly beautiful music in beautiful nature. In fact, so beautiful are the music and the nature, that despite seeing it a dozen times, I’ve still never managed to follow the storyline.

What do you believe in?

The power and magic of music.

What trait do others criticise you for?

Ironically, talking too much.

Where do you live and what are the best and worst things about that place?

I live in Co. Mayo on the west coast of Ireland. The best thing is definitely the wild untamed beauty of the place, the worst is probably the winter storms - one just ripped a small part of my roof earlier this week.

On what occasion is it OK to lie?

When someone’s in danger.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Beethoven’s 7th Symphony.

What is your ultimate guilty pleasure?

Singing Abba in the bath.

Who is/was the love of your life?

My rescue dog Naoise.

For further information or to buy the single visit Patrick Dexter's website.