‘Dingle all the way’ – Irish distillery launches gin-filled Christmas baubles

AN IRISH distillery is getting into the spirit of Christmas with the release of gin-filled Christmas baubles.

Dingle Distillery has worked with Scottish giftware company Angels’ Share Glass to produce the bespoke decorations.

Just 3,000 of the hand-blown baubles have been produced, each filled with 50ml of award-winning Dingle Gin.

“I think they will go down fantastically well with the Irish market,” said Dingle Distillery Director Elliot Hughes.

“Irish people are drinking gin, like in a lot of European countries, more than ever and are drinking premium spirits like never before.

“I think people will really enjoy the gin bauble whether it’s received as a gift or bought for themselves!”

Staff from Stirling-based Angels’ Share Glass have spent the past few months creating 3,000 of the clear baubles and hand-filling them with Dingle Gin.

The firm’s Managing Director, Karen Somerville, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the first Irish gin-filled Christmas baubles to launch in Ireland – the order is a great boost to the firm and means a lot to us as we have family connections with the country.”

The firm has also produced a set of four baubles, each filled with a different Scottish whiskey, and a Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar containing 25 miniature 50ml bottles.

Dingle Distillery, based in Dingle, Co. Kerry is Ireland’s first purpose-built distillery in more than 100 years.

It was established in 2012 in a converted sawmill and initially produced whiskey before going on to create vodka and Dingle Original Gin.