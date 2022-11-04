Drumshano Gunpowder Irish Gin wins international spirit award
A DISTILLERY in Co Leitrim has been named International Spirit Brand of the Year at the 2022 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards.

The awards celebrate the innovation of individuals and companies that have significantly contributed to the success of the wine and alcohol beverage world.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, created by Pat (PJ) Rigney, competed against the world's biggest spirit brands in the annual competition to be crowned and was the only Irish company in the short-list which also included Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Teremana Tequila.

The family-owned Shed Distillery where the gin is produced employs over 80 people in Drumshanbo.

Only launched in 2016, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin now sells in over 80 countries and the company says it is one of the fastest growing super-premium gin brands in the world with listings in prestigious venues including Disney and Cunard in the US, Claridge's in London and The Four Seasons in New York.

Today, the brand’s portfolio includes the original Gunpowder gin, as well as variations featuring Sardinian citrus (launched in 2020) and California orange (2022); Sausage Tree Pure Irish Vodka; and Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, including a new expression with a Pinot Noir finish unveiled in 2022.

“We had very humble beginnings,” Rigney told Wine Mag.

“We need to stay rooted to the ground, to stay humble and hungry and focused on looking after our customers.”

Yet, it’s also about looking beyond just the day-to-day work, he adds.

“Optimism is an essential part of what we bring to the table,” he says.

