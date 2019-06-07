A Dublin pub confirms they are selling Kopparberg pink gin
A PUB in Dublin has announced that it will be selling the viral Kopparberg pink strawberry & lime gin very soon.

The Paddocks in Clonee posted a couple of videos to their Facebook page, declaring their excitement about their fabulous new addition to their top shelf.

You can just feel the excitement in their post: “Omg Kopparberg GIN WE HAVE IT!”

“The best news ever, officially THE BEST BAR IN DUBLIN.” They wrote.

😱😱 YESS KOPPARBERG GIN WE HAVE IT 😱😱 The Best News Ever
Officially The BEST BAR IN DUBLIN 🥰

Gepostet von The Paddocks Clonee am Freitag, 7. Juni 2019

So what can we expect?

Well, distilled for pink gin enthusiasts, the drink is infused with the natural fruit flavours that Kopparberg pride themselves on, with a bold, balanced finish.

Get this in a glass for me, now!

It’s worth noting that The Paddocks have built up something of a reputation for left-field, quirky drink concoctions, so keep an eye out for the mad G&T twists they might come up with.

Kopparberg released photos of their creation last month and gin-fans as well as general booze-fans have been waiting with bated breath, in anticipation of its release. Well, it appears, it’s finally here.

It’s unclear whether the drink will be made available in supermarkets and off-licences yet, so for the time being, head on down to The Paddocks if you’re after want a swig or twelve.

Kopparberg are famous for their fruity cider selection, a mainstay of any beer garden once the sun has got his hat on.

And with the explosion of the gin market in recent years, it’s no surprise that the Swedish brewery has dipped their toe in.

