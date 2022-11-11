Graham Norton hosts his first UK wine event in London

GRAHAM NORTON and Invivo brought the wine trade together this week to raise money for The Drinks Trust, hosting their own ‘Great British Pub Quiz’ at The White Horse in Parsons Green, London.

Guest host Jancis Robinson MW OBE joined the partners-in-wine to present the quiz to more than sixty key opinion leaders and influencers.

During the evening quizzers enjoyed tasting through Graham Norton’s award-winning range of wines and spirits range, while putting their heads together to tackle questions covering everything from music to sports, general knowledge and – of course – wine!

Graham Norton said:

“It’s humbling to see the warm reception my wines have received in the UK and Irish markets, since we launched our first vintage nine years ago. I don’t just put my name to the wines, I’m involved, and I love being part of the process with New Zealand winery Invivo.

"Hosting a UK-based event for the Graham Norton wine and spirits range for the first time has been one of the highlights of my year. It’s been an absolute pleasure hosting alongside Jancis Robinson and meeting the UK’s wine trade, all the while supporting The Drinks Trust and their fantastic cause.”

Invivo Co-founder Rob Cameron attributes the success of the range and the partnership to Graham’s passion for wine.

“Graham is so involved in the process – he personally tastes, blends and signs off on every vintage with us and he has a great palate," he said.

"It’s always a blast coming together and making great wines. That’s what Invivo is all about.”

The range of eleven wines and spirits is now available in ten countries.

In the UK, sales are continuing to increase with the recent addition of a limited release Sauvignon Blanc from South Africa and Argentinian Malbec into the range.

Since its launch in early 2022, Graham Norton Western Cape Sauvignon Blanc has immediately become the 4th best-selling wine in the whole of Premium South Africa and Graham Norton He-Devil is in the top 10 biggest New entrants to the £7-£9 red market from anywhere in the World.