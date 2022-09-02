This Kerrygold Chocolate and Blueberry Cake recipe looks utterly butterly gorgeous

LIKE a dollop of Kerrygold butter on a simmering saucepan, I think I'm going to melt.
Chocolate cakes very rarely cease to satisfy, particularly those with an added edge to them, in this case, a delightful helping of blueberry jam and garnish of fresh blueberries on top ... what could be better?
Well, I'll tell you. A helping of Kerrygold.
Ireland's (and presumably the world's) favourite butter makes everything better.
On toast; on potatoes; in sandwiches and toasties; on vegetables; on popcorn, you name it, it's improved. And chocolate cake is no different.
I don't really need to talk about it to convince you to make one yourself, just look at it! Mouthwatering stuff.
If you'd like to make one yourself, here's everything you'll need to know courtesy of Kerrygold themselves:
What you will need:
- 50g cocoa powder
- 6 tbsp boiling water
- 100g soft Kerrygold Pure Irish Salted Butter
- 300g caster sugar
- 175g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 4 tbsp milk
- 3 eggs
- 100g dark chocolate, chopped
- 50g butter, cubed Kerrygold Pure Irish Salted Butter
- 1 jar good quality blueberry jam
- 1 packet of fresh blueberries
How to make it:
- Preheat the oven to 180c. Grease and line two 20cm cake tins.
- In a large bowl mix the cocoa and boiling water to form a paste. Add the butter, sugar, flour, baking powder and milk. Crack the eggs one at a time and add to bowl. Using the electric mixer on slow speed, beat for 2 minutes until smooth.
- Divide the cake mixture between the prepared tins. Bake for about 25-30 minutes, or until well risen and shrinking away from the sides of the tin. Remove from the tins and leave to cool before decorating.
- To decorate: Melt the chocolate and butter in a glass bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure the base doesn't touch the water. When melted, stir gently until smooth.
- To create a flat surface for icing, carefully take an even thin slice horizontally from the top of the cakes. Break this into crumbs.
- Put the base of the cake on a cake stand and spread the top with blueberry jam. Add the second cake. Pour the icing over the top, letting it dribble over the edges. Decorate with blueberries and cake crumbs.