This Kerrygold Chocolate and Blueberry Cake recipe looks utterly butterly gorgeous

LIKE a dollop of Kerrygold butter on a simmering saucepan, I think I'm going to melt.

Chocolate cakes very rarely cease to satisfy, particularly those with an added edge to them, in this case, a delightful helping of blueberry jam and garnish of fresh blueberries on top ... what could be better?

Well, I'll tell you. A helping of Kerrygold.

Ireland's (and presumably the world's) favourite butter makes everything better.

On toast; on potatoes; in sandwiches and toasties; on vegetables; on popcorn, you name it, it's improved. And chocolate cake is no different.

I don't really need to talk about it to convince you to make one yourself, just look at it! Mouthwatering stuff.

If you'd like to make one yourself, here's everything you'll need to know courtesy of Kerrygold themselves:

What you will need:

50g cocoa powder

6 tbsp boiling water

100g soft Kerrygold Pure Irish Salted Butter

300g caster sugar

175g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

4 tbsp milk

3 eggs

100g dark chocolate, chopped

50g butter, cubed Kerrygold Pure Irish Salted Butter

1 jar good quality blueberry jam

1 packet of fresh blueberries

How to make it: