Pints, music, craic: Lonely Planet reveals its list of the 20 best pubs in Ireland

Leading travel guide Lonely Planet has released its list of the 20 best pubs in Ireland, where readers can "enjoy creamy pints, find the cosiest snugs and experience the friendliest of welcomes."
The list was whittled down from more than 7,000 pubs, with several pubs from Dublin, Galway and Belfast making this list. Others on this list can be found in Cork, Waterford, Meath, Kerry, Laois, Sligo, Wicklow, Offaly, Clare, Louth, Fermanagh and Limerick.
Check out the list below:
The Gravediggers, Dublin
Known for: An excellent pint and Irish tapas.
Key quote: "Anthony Bourdain called this place "a little piece of heaven" and said in 2007: "I have all my happiest moments in Irish bars like this."
Teach Hiúdaí Beag, County Donegal
Known for: Traditional sessions every Monday and Friday night.
Key quote: "Musicians travel from far to Teach Hiúdaí Beag in the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht, where Irish is the main language spoken. The weekly traditional music sessions are legendary, and you can book to stay overnight in the guesthouse upstairs."
De Barra's Folk Club, Clonakilty, County Cork
Known for: Being 'the Carnegie Hall' of Cork.
Key quote: "Walking into De Barra's Folk Club in Clonakilty is like walking into a musical history museum. The venue has played host to every Irish folk musician you can think of from the legendary Christy Moore (who coined the Carnegie comparison) to Damien Dempsey."
The Moorings, Dungarvan, County Waterford
Known for: Gin cocktails overlooking the sea.
Key quote: "The Moorings in Dungarvan is a slice of heaven on a sunny day. Right on the harbor, it's the perfect spot to reward yourself if you have cycled the nearby Waterford greenway."
O'Connell's, Skryne, County Meath
Known for: Being the pub featured in Guinness's Christmas advertisement.
Dick Mack’s, Dingle, County Kerry
Known for: The newly opened and very popular brewhouse.
Morrissey's, Abbeyleix, County Laois
Known for: Transporting you back in time to the 1900s.
Thomas Connolly, Sligo town
Known for: An extensive whiskey list.
Mickey Finns Pub, County Wicklow
Known for: Being in 'the heart of the garden of Ireland'.
JJ Houghs Singing Pub, Banagher, County Offaly
Known for: A great stopping off point for boating on the River Shannon.
The Rusty Mackerel, County Donegal
Known for: Serving fresh fish caught at night and delivered to their door every morning.
Street 66, Dublin
Known for: An atmospheric LGBTQ+ bar with great music.
Sunflower Public House, Belfast
Known for: A cultural hub with plenty of history.
Tigh Neachtain, Galway city
Known for: Unforgettable music sessions
O'Loclainn's Irish Whiskey Bar, Ballyvaughan, County Clare
Known for: Margaret’s incredible whiskey knowledge.
Clarkes Bar, Drogheda, County Louth
Known for: Escaping to candlelit nooks and crannies.
Blakes of the Hollow, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
Known for: Game of Thrones carved door.
The Cobblestone, Smithfield, Dublin
Known for: Calling itself a 'drinking pub with a music problem'.
Mother Macs, Limerick City
Known for: Its large range of refreshing craft beers.
The Duke of York, Belfast
Known for: A pint in the sun.