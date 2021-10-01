Pumpkin spice bagels for spooky season? Take our money!

FOR THE first time ever, New York Bakery Co. are making their delicious Pumpkin Spice bagel – already a firm favourite among Hallowe’en enthusiasts in the UK – available in the Republic of Ireland.

Most of us will already be familiar with the likes of Starbucks’ seasonal offerings, with many marking down the days on their calendar until the company’s famous Pumpkin Spice Latté is back in stock. But now there’s a tasty autumnal treat to go along with your favourite coffee!

New York Bakery Co. is pretty well-known when comes to delivering the goods – with their original, cinnamon & raisin and sesame flavours proving especially popular – but with their new Pumpkin spice bagel, they've taken breakfast to a whole new level.

Infused with what by now will be familiar to punters as the seasonal flavour, we dare you not to get excited for Hallowe’en now that this offering has hit shelves!

Who knows, it may even be the thing that puts vampires and ghouls off their questionable dietary habits…

We’re reliably informed that the bagel’s warming autumnal flavours come from a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, and is best enjoyed with a liberal dollop of cream cheese, maple syrup, blueberries or butter – just in case you thought that diet was going well.

Look out for the limited edition bagels’ orange and black packaging if you’re searching for it in stores.

It’ll be available from both Dunnes Stores and SuperValu from 4th October and is retailing at around €1.90.

Now, where did I put my Freddy Krueger gloves?