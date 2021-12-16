REVIEW: Heinz Seriously Good Terry's Chocolate Orange Mayo

IN A collaboration that will leave you itching to find a jar or squirming at the thought of it, Heinz have paired up with iconic Terry's Chocolate Orange to create 'Heinz Seriously Good Terry's Chocolate Orange Mayo'.

Described as a "smooth and delicious spread that works perfectly dolloped onto your festive desserts or spread onto brioche, scones, pancakes, or croissants this festive season", the companies are hoping that it will make a perfect addition to the dinner table at Christmas.

To create the unexpected concoction, the boffins at Heinz blended Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise – made with quality ingredients and free-range eggs – with melted velvety Terry’s Chocolate Orange segments, Crème Patissière and an extra dose of Terry’s Chocolate Orange’s signature real orange oil for good measure.

Elaine McCague, Senior Commercial & Marketing Manager at Heinz Ireland, said:

"Here at Heinz, we are always innovating, and love creating fun new limited-edition products that we know our fans will love.

"So, this year we set out to create the most Christmassy Mayo that we could think of. And who better to partner with for that than the iconic Terry’s Chocolate Orange, one of the country’s favourite Christmas treats. And so, after months of development, we are absolutely delighted to be launching the world’s first-ever Chocolate Orange Mayo, just in time for Christmas.

"We only ever use the quality ingredients with our [Seriously] Good Mayo and our new limited-edition Heinz [Seriously] Good Terry’s Chocolate Orange Mayo is no exception."

Laure Gentil, Marketing Controller, Terry’s Chocolate Orange said:

"At Terry’s we are proud to offer a large variety of formats and flavours to be eaten all-year round when it comes to our delicious chocolate orange: from the iconic orange ball that we all know and love, to our sharing bags and handy bars to eat on the go… and now Heinz [Seriously] Good Terry’s Chocolate Orange Mayo! We always say that you can never get bored with Terry’s Chocolate Orange, and our new collaboration with Heinz epitomises this.

"Since Terry’s Chocolate Orange launch in 1932, we have never stopped innovating, growing, and launching new formats and flavours to delight our loyal fans, and we are proud to be continuing this this Christmas with our mayo mash up, which works perfectly as a delicious spread."

The verdict

While it is not something that we here at the Irish Post would have put together, the combination works surprisingly well!

Upon opening the jar there is a hint of acidity from the mayo which soon gives way to the distinctive chocolate orange scent. That acidity may put you off, but powering through to the taste test pays off.

Consistency-wise, the mixture edges more towards mayo than a chocolate spread which is perhaps a little jarring at first. Once you get over this, however, you soon forget that you're consuming a product with mayonnaise in it at all.

While it is being described as something to have on the dinner table, it would perhaps be better located on a cheeseboard for New Year's Eve - layering it on crackers with nuts, cranberries, strawberries and various different chutneys would be the ideal way to consume it in our view.

Certainly not one for everybody, the Heinz Seriously Good Terry's Chocolate Orange Mayo is one to try without prior judgement. Without knowing it's from Heinz, we believe everybody would be crying out for more and for it to become a permanent addition to the range.

...Now maybe we could get a mint chocolate version?