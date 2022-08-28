These Triple Chocolate Guinness Cookies offer an Irish twist to an unbeatable classic

NOTHING says 'indulgence' quite like chocolate. And what's better than chocolate? Triple the amount of chocolate ... obviously.

We here at the Irish Post are always on the hunt for delicious-looking recipes to share with our readers, and as anyone who's been following us for a while will know: if it's boozy, you can't lose-y!

OK, that was a little embarrassing, but anyone who's ever mixed chocolate and Guinness in any sort of dessert or pudding will know that they're absolutely made for eachother.

You could even say, they're a batch made in heaven ... *cricket noises*

Anyway, if you like the look of these cookies (and let's be honest, there's something wrong with you if you don't), here's how to make some yourself, courtesy of Hugs & Cookies xoxo:

What you will need: