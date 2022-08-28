These Triple Chocolate Guinness Cookies offer an Irish twist to an unbeatable classic
NOTHING says 'indulgence' quite like chocolate. And what's better than chocolate? Triple the amount of chocolate ... obviously.

We here at the Irish Post are always on the hunt for delicious-looking recipes to share with our readers, and as anyone who's been following us for a while will know: if it's boozy, you can't lose-y!

OK, that was a little embarrassing, but anyone who's ever mixed chocolate and Guinness in any sort of dessert or pudding will know that they're absolutely made for eachother.

You could even say, they're a batch made in heaven ... *cricket noises*

Anyway, if you like the look of these cookies (and let's be honest, there's something wrong with you if you don't), here's how to make some yourself, courtesy of Hugs & Cookies xoxo:

What you will need:

Pic: Huge & Cookies xoxo
For the Guinness 'Syrup'
  • 11 ounces Guinness
  • ⅓ cup light brown sugar
For the Cookie Dough
  • 1 cup soft salted butter
  • 1 c. light brown sugar
  • ½ c. sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 c. flour
  • 1 c. unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1¼ cup dark chocolate chips (I like Ghirardelli)
  • 1¼ cup milk chocolate chips

How to make it:

  • Bring the Guinness and sugar to a boil and simmer 10-15 mins or until reduced to ⅓ c
  • Let it cool a few mins
  • Beat butter and sugar
  • Add eggs and vanilla, blending well
  • Add the Guinness syrup
  • Add flour, cocoa, soda, salt
  • Fold in chips and chill at least 90 mins
  • Preheat oven 350 and bake large Tablespoons of dough. 8-10 mins.
  • (You can also press in a few more chips before baking)

