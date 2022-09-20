These Guinness Chocolate Chip Cookies are a batch of squidgy Irish goodness

COOKIES are awesome.

But too many make the egregious error of baking them to a crisp and making them too hard! (If this is you ... how dare you? Stick to the biscuit aisle)

Now admittedly, if our American friends are reading this, we differ on our cookie and biscuit definitions.

First of all, biscuits should *never* be served with gravy. We've no idea what that's about!

Second of all, the best cookies - no matter your definition - are soft and squidgy without a crunch or a snap in sight!

These Guinness chocolate chip cookies are just that, but with the added benefit of being unmistakably Irish.

If you fancy baking yourself a batch, here's everything you'll need to know, courtesy of Confessions of a Baking Queen:

What you will need:

300ml of Guinness

8oz ( 1 cup ) Unsalted butter

2 Large Eggs
vanilla extract

250g ( 2 cups) All-Purpose Flour

1 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 & 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

1 & 1/4 cup milk chocolate chips

How to make it: