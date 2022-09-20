These Guinness Chocolate Chip Cookies are a batch of squidgy Irish goodness

COOKIES are awesome.
But too many make the egregious error of baking them to a crisp and making them too hard! (If this is you ... how dare you? Stick to the biscuit aisle)
Now admittedly, if our American friends are reading this, we differ on our cookie and biscuit definitions.
First of all, biscuits should *never* be served with gravy. We've no idea what that's about!
Second of all, the best cookies - no matter your definition - are soft and squidgy without a crunch or a snap in sight!
These Guinness chocolate chip cookies are just that, but with the added benefit of being unmistakably Irish.
If you fancy baking yourself a batch, here's everything you'll need to know, courtesy of Confessions of a Baking Queen:
What you will need:
- 300ml of Guinness
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 8oz (1 cup) Unsalted butter
- 200g (1 cup) Light Brown Sugar
- 100g (1/2 cup) Granulated Sugar
- 2 Large Eggs
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 250g (2 cups) All-Purpose Flour
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 & 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1 & 1/4 cup milk chocolate chips
How to make it:
- In a saucepan over medium heat cook the Guinness and brown sugar together for 15-20 minutes. The mixture will reduce to 1/3 cup. Set aside to cool for a few minutes.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer beat butter for 2 minutes, add sugars and beat for another 4 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla mix for 2-3 minutes until fully incorporated. Mix in Guinness mixture
- In a medium bowl mix together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt
- Slowly add dry ingredients into wet ingredients, until just combined. Fold in chocolate and let chill for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days
- Preheat to 350F and line a baking sheet with Silpat liner, if using. Using a medium cookie scoop pace a heaping scoop (2 tbsp) of dough on the sheet and place more chocolate on top of each dough for looks if you want. Bake for 9 minutes, the dough will be just set but take out of the oven and let cool for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.