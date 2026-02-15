Tierney predicts tough Kilmarnock test for Celtic on what could be a pivotal day in the title race

CELTIC defender Kieran Tierney has said he expects a tough test when Celtic visit Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on what could be a pivotal day in the title race.

The Hoops face the team second-bottom of the table before the top two sides, Hearts and Rangers, meet at Ibrox.

However, the left-back, who has five assists in the league this season, expects a tough challenge at Rugby Park despite Killie's lowly league position.

Indeed, it took an injury-time strike from debutant Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to see off bottom club Livingston at Celtic Park on Wednesday night, with the hosts eventually winning 2-1.

However, Tierney believes the result typified a resilience Celtic have shown this season in what has been one of the tightest title races in years.

Tierney admitted Celtic could have been 3-0 early on against Livi in midweek in a game in which the hosts had 29 shots on goal but said their profligacy made it difficult for themselves.

The 28-year-old, who is in his best form for the club since returning from Arsenal in the summer, said he expected another tough game today in East Ayrshire.

"The last few weeks they've had good results, better performances," he told Celtic TV.

"It's always tough going there, it doesn't matter if they're on form or not but now they're on form, so it's going to be extra tough for us.

"We need to play well."

'We're creating a lot of chances'

Celtic are still undefeated domestically in Martin O'Neill’s two caretaker spells in charge this season.

However, the late show against Livingston came days after the Hoops needed a late equaliser to force extra time at home to Dundee in the Scottish Cup before Sebastian Tounekti's winner.

Celtic also needed an injury-time penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho on their last trip to Rugby Park to seal the win, while their last emphatic victory was a 4-0 win at home to Dundee United five weeks ago.

However, while Tierney said it is always nice to record a big win, he believed his side have shown an ability to grind out results in what has been a difficult campaign so far for the reigning champions.

"You're never really comfortable in a game, even at 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0, you just never know what can happen so we need to take our chances when we get them," he said.

"But I think the most important thing is we're creating a lot of chances. You seen that in the first half especially [against Livingston] and it's just about taking them."

He added: "I think this season, the belief and the last-minute winners that we've had just show that we never give up.

"Even Kels [Iheanacho] on his debut at Rugby Park last time just shows the character.

"It's one of these seasons where it's going to take results like this and massive shifts in momentum and we just need to keep going."

He continued: "The last few results have been good, last-minute winners, and we just need to try and keep going, keep creating the chances and take them, put in good performances and try to be strong defensively as well.

"We do want to do that of course [win emphatically], but we know the games are never easy.

"It's never easy just going out and winning like that, we need to earn that.

"I think the last game we scored a few was Dundee United at home and games like that are brilliant but we know that's not going to be every week that that can happen.

"We just need to be strong defensively and when we get our chances, take them."

Following Celtic's game at Rugby Park, Rangers will host Hearts at Ibrox.

The Edinburgh side currently sit five points clear of Rangers and six clear of Celtic, although the Hoops have a game in hand over both.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.