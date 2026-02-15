Bishop of Limerick condemns 'shocking and worrying' arson attack on county's Islamic Cultural Centre

THE BISHOP OF LIMERICK has condemned an arson attack on the county's Islamic Cultural Centre, describing it as 'shocking and worrying'.

It is believed a man threw a petrol bomb through a window at the centre in Dooradoyle in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A person who was in the centre at the time raised the alarm and crews from the Limerick Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

Gardaí have said they received a report of an incident of criminal damage by fire and that investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy expressed his solidarity with the local Muslim community and joined politicians in condemning the attack.

"A central tenet of the Christian faith is to love your neighbour as yourself," he said.

"None of us would want to be the subject of racial or other forms of hatred.

"We would want our homes and our places of worship respected. We would want to live in peace.

"In the light of all of this, the attack on the Islamic cultural Centre in Limerick is shocking and worrying.

"I would like to express the solidarity of Catholics with the Muslim community in Limerick at this time.

"As has been pointed out by others, such an attack is uncommon and not supported by the vast majority of people in Limerick.

"No matter what our creed or religious belonging, we are all brothers and sisters, children of the one God.

"This incident is a wake-up call to us all to resolve to work actively for the promotion of good relations in our community and peace-building in a world that is increasingly fractured and polarised."

'An attack on us all'

Condemning the attack, Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler said the 'reckless and dangerous act' could have resulted in fatalities.

"There is absolutely no place in Limerick for hatred, violence or attacks on any place of worship," he added.

"Our city is built on respect, inclusion and community spirit. An attack on one faith community is an attack on us all.

"I want to express my full solidarity with the congregation of the Limerick Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre at this difficult time. People of all faiths — and none — have the right to gather and worship in safety and peace."

Conor Sheehan, Labour TD for Limerick, described the incident as 'an absolutely disgraceful and abhorrent attack on a community that is part of the fabric of Limerick'.

"The people who attend the Islamic Cultural Centre in Limerick are workers, parents, students and neighbours. They contribute to our city and our county every day," he added.

"An attack on them is an attack on the idea that Limerick is a welcoming and safe place for everyone.

"We cannot shrug this off or downplay it. We need to confront it directly and honestly.

"This attack also exposes a deeper failure by government to get serious about tackling hate crime.

"The fact of the matter is that our laws around incitement to hatred are not strong enough. They lag behind the reality of what communities are experiencing on the ground.

"We need robust legislation that gives gardaí real tools to intervene earlier and that sends a clear message that racism and hate have no place in our society."

'No tolerance for hatred'

Deputy Sheehan's words were echoed by Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, Chairperson of the Irish Muslim Council, who sad the organisation was 'deeply alarmed by the rise in anti-Muslim hate and the growing levels of Islamophobia across the country'.

"Such acts of hostility and intimidation not only target one community but undermine the inclusive and democratic principles upon which Ireland is built," he added.

"There can be no tolerance for hatred directed at any faith group. The Muslim community in Ireland stands firmly for peace, dialogue and cooperation.

"We remain committed to working constructively with all communities and civic partners to ensure that fear, division and prejudice do not prevail.

"At this critical moment, the Irish Muslim Council calls on the government to strengthen protections for all places of worship, not only mosques, but churches, synagogues, temples and every sacred space across the country.

"Every person must feel safe in practicing their faith without fear of intimidation or violence."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.

