Gardaí following 'definite line of inquiry' after man fled fatal Co. Limerick collision
News

GARDAÍ investigating a fatal collision in Co. Limerick from which a man fled have said they are following a 'definite line of inquiry'.

The three-vehicle collision occurred on the N24 near Grange West, Boher at around 11.10pm on Friday.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 30s who was the only occupant of the car, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man in his 40s, who was the only occupant in the second car, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third car fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

In this morning's update on the investigation, gardaí said they were following a definite line of inquiry and thanked those who had responded to their initial appeal for information.

They continued to urge any road users who were travelling on the N24 near Grange West between 10.45pm and 11.30pm on Friday and who may have camera footage to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

