'Unthinkable': Mary Lou McDonald joins calls for Ireland to boycott Nations League games with Israel

SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald has joined calls for Ireland to boycott its UEFA Nations League games with Israel, saying it would 'send a powerful message to the rest of the world’.

The two countries were drawn together alongside Austria and Kosovo in Group B3 of the competition, which is set to get underway in September and sees each side play the other three home and away.

However, McDonald has urged Ireland to boycott the fixtures against Israel, saying to play the national team against the backdrop of the ongoing devastation in Gaza would be 'unthinkable'.

Following Thursday's draw, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed it is planning to fulfil the fixtures, saying a failure to do so could lead to disciplinary measures from UEFA, including disqualification.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has backed the FAI's stance, despite Israel closing its embassy in Ireland amid claims Irish politicians are antisemitic and regular protests being held in Ireland in support of Palestine.

However, People Before Profit has called on the FAI to boycott the fixtures, while the Social Democrats have urged UEFA to ban Israel, saying the organisation has put Ireland and its players into a difficult position.

The union SIPTU has also called for Ireland to withdraw from the fixtures over safety concerns, as well as highlighting the 'rank hypocrisy' of Israel's continued involvement in UEFA competitions while Russia remains banned.

Meanwhile, former Ireland manager Brian Kerr has said the FAI should refuse to play the games while former Bohemians manager Roddy Collins said players and staff should take a stand individually if the FAI won't.

'Taking a stand matters'

Backing calls from within her own party to boycott the fixtures, McDonald urged the FAI to take a stand and set an example to the rest of the world by refusing to play.

"The FAI has been put in a difficult position by UEFA with this draw but these matches should not go ahead," she said.

"It would be unthinkable to play Israel at home or away while a genocide against the Palestinian people continues.

"Israel should not be in this competition. UEFA correctly expelled Russia from all club and international competitions following the invasion of Ukraine and the same standard should be applied to Israel.

"So, Ireland has to take a stand. There is only one thing to do here and that is not to host or to play in these games.

"In boycotting these fixtures Ireland can send a powerful message to the rest of the world.

"Taking a stand matters. Lots of sports people competed against South Africa during apartheid and many of them have spoken since of their deep regret at that decision because it was the wrong call.

"The right call was to confront the apartheid regime in South Africa. The same lesson applies here. Nobody in any walk of life can look the other way.

"I'm calling on the FAI to take a moral stance, to take an Irish position and call out Israel and call out genocide. Let Ireland lead."

At an Extraordinary General Meeting in November, the FAI's General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion calling for the immediate suspension of Israel from European football.

The association subsequently submitted the motion to UEFA and said it has since been in consultation with the organisation on the matter.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.