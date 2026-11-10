10 Irish names that Americans still struggle to pronounce

IRISH names are used around the world, but their traditional spellings can be a bit of a challenge for the uninitiated.

For Americans in particular, seeing names like Aoife or Tadhg can lead to some creative pronunciations.

But the reason for all this is that Irish follows its own spelling and pronunciation rules, which are different from those used in English.

Aoife

Pronounced: EE-fa

One of Ireland's most popular girl names, Aoife sometimes confuses people who see it written down for the first time.

The name has roots in mythology, where Aoife appears as a powerful female warrior.

It is usually associated with beauty and radiance.

Saoirse

Pronounced: SEER-sha or SUR-sha

Saoirse is a particularly important Irish name, as the word translates as 'freedom' or 'liberty' in Irish.

Over the years it’s become more familiar to American audiences thanks to Irish actress Saoirse Ronan.

Niamh

Pronounced: NEEV

Niamh is another traditional Irish girl's name with a connection to mythology.

In Irish legend, Niamh Cinn-Óir, meaning Niamh of the Golden Hair, is associated with the mythical land of eternal youth.

Siobhán

Pronounced: SHIV-awn

Siobhán is the Irish form of Joan and has been a familiar name in Ireland for centuries.

The name is also sometimes written without the accent over the 'á', as Siobhan.

For people coming across the name for the first time, it’s good to remember that the 'bh' in Irish often produces a 'v' sound.

Caoimhe

Pronounced: KEE-va or KWEE-va

Its origins are linked to the Irish word caomh, associated with gentleness, beauty and kindness.

The pronunciation can vary regionally.

KEE-va is commonly heard in parts of the north, while KWEE-va is more familiar in other areas.

Oisín

Pronounced: USH-een or OSH-een

Oisín is another Irish name with roots in mythology.

In the Fenian Cycle, Oisín is the son of the legendary warrior Fionn mac Cumhaill and is celebrated as a poet and warrior in his own right.

The name means 'little deer'.

Tadhg

Pronounced: TIGE

If there is one Irish boys' name that can leave an American reader a bit confused, Tadhg is a strong contender.

The name is pronounced as a single syllable and is traditionally associated with a poet or philosopher.

It is also sometimes anglicised as Teague.

Gráinne

Pronounced: GRAWN-yeh

Gráinne is a traditional Irish girls' name famous in Irish folklore.

One of the best-known figures to bear the name is Gráinne, who features in the legendary story of Diarmuid and Gráinne.

The final 'ne' does not sound as it might in an English word, and the name has a distinctive ending that takes a little getting used to.

Ruaidhrí

Pronounced: ROO-ree

Ruaidhrí is a traditional Irish name that can look a bit daunting to pronounce if you haven't seen it before.

The name is associated with the meaning 'red king'.

The most famous from history was Ruaidrí Ua Conchobair, the last High King of Ireland before the Anglo-Norman invasion.

It is also related to the anglicised name Rory.

Aisling

Pronounced: ASH-ling

Rounding off the list is Aisling, a very popular girls' name that’s probably a bit easier for people to work out once they have heard it.

The name means 'dream' or 'vision' in Irish and is usually linked with a genre of Irish poetry in which Ireland is represented as a woman appearing to the poet in a dream

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