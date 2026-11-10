Body found in Fermanagh lake during search for missing Limerick woman

POLICE investigating the disappearance of Limerick woman Carrie Mullane have found a body.

A specialist police search team recovered the body from Lough Erne in Fermanagh yesterday afternoon.

“Police have been in contact with Carrie Mullane (Noonan)’s family to inform them of this development, and we continue to provide them with support,” Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch, said following the discovery.

“We now must complete the formal identification process which may take a period of time,” he added.

Ms Mullane has been missing for a month.

The 39-year-old has not been seen since she arrived in Enniskillen from Limerick on October 10, 2026.

Police have been granted additional time to question two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder in the Enniskillen area on Sunday.

A further 36 hours has been given to question a man aged in his 30s, and a further 24 hours granted for a woman aged in her 60s.

“Our investigation is continuing, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us,” Det Supt Thornton added.

"Anyone with information to asked to call 101, quoting reference number 272 of 29/10/26."

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