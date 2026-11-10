‘Really disappointing’: Politician condemns theft of poppy wreaths from Derry war memorial

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after five poppy wreaths were stolen from the The Cenotaph in Derry.

The wreaths were stolen in the early hours of yesterday morning, the PSNI has confirmed.

Police were called after a man was spotted taking the wreaths from the landmark, also known as the Diamond War Memorial, which is located in The Diamond area of the city.

“Police were alerted to the incident at around 12.40am,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

“Officers responded and a male suspect - described as being around six feet tall - was seen dropping the wreaths and running off in the direction off the Bogside,” they added.

Police recovered the wreaths but have confirmed they are treating the incident as a “sectarian hate crime”.

“The incident is being investigated as theft motivated by sectarian hate and anyone who may have information or footage which could assist enquiries is asked to report it to police calling 10,” they confirmed.

The SDLP’s Colum Eastwood has condemned the incident.

“It’s really disappointing that we have once again seen poppy wreaths stolen from Derry’s War Memorial,” the MP for Foyle said.

“This is a shared city and people commemorating should be given space without worrying about incidents like this,” he added.

“I’m glad that police were able to recover these wreaths and hopefully return them to the Cenotaph.

“The people responsible should understand that targeting a memorial in this way does nothing to build the mutual respect our city needs.

“People in Derry know only too well the importance of remembrance and the respect that carries.”

He added: “It’s also important for whoever is behind this incident to stop and think about what they’re doing.

“If we are serious about building a New Ireland, that must involve acknowledging events like this and providing space and support for them to be marked.”

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