Six teenagers hospitalised in Dublin collision

SIX teenagers are receiving treatment in hospital after being injured in a collision in Dublin.

The incident, which saw a car collide with the six pedestrians on Oliver Plunkett Road in Dún Laoghaire, happened at around 3pm on November 8.

“The collision involved a car and six juvenile pedestrians, three male and three female teenagers, ranging in age from 13, 14 and 15 years,” a Garda spokesperson has confirmed.

“Three of the pedestrians have been taken to Children’s Health Ireland Temple Street and three have been brought to Children’s Health Ireland Crumlin to be treated for a range of injuries, some critical,” they added.

A 15-year-old boy, who witnessed the incident, was also taken to Children’s Health Ireland Tallaght for medical attention.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, is also in hospital receiving treatment..

A number of Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to support the relatives of those involved in the collision, Gardaí have confirmed.

“Due to the serious nature of the incident and the number of casualties an Incident Room has been established in Dún Laoghaire Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed,” they added.

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was on Oliver Plunkett Road in Dún Laoghaire, today, Sunday 8th November 2026 between 3pm and 3.15pm to contact investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

They added: “A dark brown Nissan X-Trail travelled from the Kill Avenue direction onto Oliver Plunkett Road. Anyone who observed this vehicle between 2.45pm and 3.15pm is also asked to speak to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on (01) 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

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