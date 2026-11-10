Free period products to be available in all schools in Ireland

FREE period products will be available at all schools in Ireland as of next year.

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton has confirmed that every school in the free education scheme will receive government funding to provide the products for students’ use.

This will include all upper primary, post-primary and special schools.

“Every child and young person should be able to participate fully in school without worrying about access to essential period products,” Minister Naughton said.

“This initiative will help ensure that support is available when it is needed, in a way that is accessible, discreet and respectful of students' dignity.”

She added: “Students who participated in focus groups told us that period products should be available without having to ask for them.

“They highlighted how this would reduce stigma and avoid embarrassment and make school a more supportive environment.

“Today’s announcement responds directly to those views and ensures that no student is disadvantaged because of period poverty.”

The move extends an existing scheme where free period products were provided in all schools that fell under the Irish Government’s DEIS (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) Plus scheme.

Those schools, which have the highest number of students at risk of educational disadvantage, receive extra resources to support their students.

In September it was confirmed that more than 100 of them would be the first in Ireland to receive free period products.

“Funding has already been provided to schools participating in the DEIS Plus scheme for the 2026 / 2027 school year and the funding secured through Budget 2027 will now extend this support to all upper primary classes, post-primary schools and special schools in the free education scheme,” Minister Naughton said.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.