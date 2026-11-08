Police appeal for information on man missing after travelling from England to Belfast

POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who has been missing since travelling from England to Belfast a month ago.

Matthew Thompson was seen at Preston Train Station in Lancashire on Wednesday, October 7 and again at Belfast's Grand Central Station at around midday the following day.

There have been no further sightings of the 34-year-old and police believe he may have since travelled to Dublin.

The PSNI believe Mr Thompson boarded the 12.34pm Translink train service from Grand Central Station to Portadown on Thursday, October 8.

They have appealed to anyone who may have been on the train and can recall seeing Mr Thompson or where he got off to contact them.

"Matthew has been described as a 'wanderer' by his family and police believe that he may have travelled onward into the Republic of Ireland, potentially to Dublin," added a statement.

Mr Thompson is described as being six feet in height, of medium build with dirty fair hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with leather padding on the shoulders and elbows, with what appears to be German tricolour flag patches stitched on each arm.

He had on black/dark brown jean-style trousers cuffed to above the ankle and black/dark plimsoll-type shoes.

Mr Thompson had a backpack with black straps and black shoulder padding and was carrying a thick grey coat on entering the train at Belfast.

He may also have been wearing a black snood around his neck which he may have pulled up over his face on entering the train to conceal his identity.

Anyone with any information that could help locate Mr Thompson is asked to contact 101, quoting PSNI reference number 1442 of October 24.

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