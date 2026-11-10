Detectives issue renewed appeal 31 years after Jo Jo Dullard disappearance
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Detectives issue renewed appeal 31 years after Jo Jo Dullard disappearance

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Jo Jo Dullard have issued a renewed appeal for information on the 31st anniversary of her disappearance.

The Kilkenny woman went missing after hitch-hiking home from Dublin on the night of November 9, 1995.

The last confirmed sighting of the 21-year-old was in the village of Moone, Co. Kildare as she attempted to return to her home in Callan after a night out in in Bruxelles Bar in Harry Street, Dublin.

Jo Jo missed her last bus home to Kilkenny that evening and instead boarded a bus to Naas in Co. Kildare at 10pm.

Jo Jo then intended to hitchhike the rest of the way home to Callan but only got as far as Moone in Kildare, from where she made a call to her friend Mary Cullinan at 11.37pm.

During that call, Jo Jo told her friend that a car had stopped for her, and she was going to take the lift.

This was the last anyone heard from her.

The following morning, Jo Jo’s sister, Kathleen, reported her missing and a missing person investigation commenced.

In 2005 that was upgraded to a murder investigation as An Garda Síochána was “satisfied that serious harm came to Jo Jo on or about the night of 9th November 1995”.

“The disappearance of Jo Jo has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, by the investigation team based at Naas Garda Station,” a Gardaí spokesperson confirmed this week.

“The investigation is subject to ongoing review by the Serious Crime Review Team, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation,” they added.

“No person has been brought to justice for the murder of Jo Jo Dullard at this time,” they explained.

A gravestone where Jo Jo Dullard went missing in the village of Moone in Co Kildare

“Thirty-one years later, we continue to appeal to the public for any information on the disappearance and murder of Jo Jo on November 9, 1995.”

Gardaí issued a renewed appeal this week, calling on “anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to the murder of Josephine after 11.37pm on the night of 9th November 1995, who has not spoken to Gardaí to please come forward”.

They add: “An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

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See More: Anniversary, Jo Jo Dullard

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