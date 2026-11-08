Construction firm Sisk raises more than £200,000 for London-based charities

CONSTRUCTION firm Sisk has raised more than £200,000 for London-based charities following a fundraising event at the home of London GAA.

More than 200 people attended the event at Ruislip this week, which was supported by the company’s charity partner, The Ireland Funds Great Britain.

The money will go to a range of charities, including those helping Irish people in the capital such as Kilburn Irish Pensioners, Southwark Irish Pensioners Project and Brent Irish Advisory Service.

"On behalf of Sisk, I would like to thank every individual and organisation that has contributed," said Steven McGee, Chief Operating Officer, Sisk UK & Ireland.

"Our fundraising efforts will support a range of charitable organisations doing valuable work across our communities.

"From supporting vulnerable people and tackling isolation to promoting wellbeing and creating opportunities, these organisations make a meaningful difference to the lives of others."

'Legacy'

Guest speakers on the night included former Ireland and Millwall goalkeeper David Forde and former Leinster and Ireland rugby legend Bernard Jackman.

Attendees included representatives from Sisk's supply chain partners and subcontractors.

The fifth-generation family business, which was founded in Cork by John Sisk in 1859, employs more than 3,500 people and has locations. across Ireland, Britain and Europe.

Other charities benefitting include The London Irish Centre, Shalom London, Mindflow, The Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith and The Ireland Funds Great Britain.

The latter is a global philanthropic network that raises money and awards grants to support non-profit organisations across the island of Ireland and Irish-related causes worldwide.

Katie Jemmett, Executive Director, The Ireland Funds Great Britain, said the success of the event highlighted the strong links between the Irish diaspora and the construction industry.

"We are proud to partner with Sisk on this important fundraising event," she said.

"As charity partner, The Ireland Funds Great Britain will award and distribute over £100,000 in grants to Sisk's nominated charities, thanks to the generosity of Sisk and its supply chain partners.

"The Irish diaspora has a long and proud history in construction, building places and strengthening communities.

"Together, we are carrying that legacy forward by giving back."

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