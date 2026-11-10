Disruption expected as 50 heads of state arrive in Dublin

DISRUPTION is expected across Dublin this week as Ireland hosts two significant EU events in the capital.

Roughly 50 heads of state are expected to be in the city for EU meetings due to take place on Thursday and Friday under Ireland’s Presidency of the EU.

A meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) will take place in the Convention Centre Dublin on November 12, which 50 international leaders are expected to attend.

It will be followed by a dinner hosted at the National Gallery of Ireland that evening.

The following day an informal meeting of the European Council will take place at the Convention Centre, which leaders from the 27 EU member states, as well as some additional international representatives, are expected to attend.

Visiting delegates are due to begin arriving in Ireland this week, via Dublin Airport and Casement Aerodrome.

The security operation for the two meetings will be the largest in the state's history, Gardaí have confirmed.

“This coming week Ireland will host one of the biggest events in its history when approximately 50 Heads of State visit Dublin city centre for the European Political Community – the EPC,” Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said in a message posted to the force.

“Our threat and risk assessment means this will be An Garda Síochána’s biggest ever security and policing operation,” he added.

“We have been planning for this for months and I want to thank all of you who have been working on our preparations.”

Commissioner Kelly said he has “every confidence” that their poliocing of the events will be a “success”.

“Given our extensive experience in policing such events, I have every confidence it will be a success for our organisation, the country and that we will keep people safe,” he said.

“However, it will not be easy,” he added.

“There are a lot of moving parts, a lot of potential risks, and many variables.

“I fully appreciate that it will also mean long hours for Gardaí who are working on the EPC and the EU Heads of State meeting the next day.

"This, of course, follows the hard work done during the EU Presidency to date, the visit of US President Donald Trump, and on-going policing and security work.

“I have seen at first-hand this dedication to duty by Gardaí.

“I am confident that you will once again carry out your duties in a manner that demonstrates the values that make us one of the most trusted police services in the world.

“As we face into this considerable challenge, I fully expect you all to undertake your duties as directed and to support this operation as has always been done.

“Thank you in advance, and I hope to meet many of you on the ground.”

The public has been advised to expect traffic disruption in the capital in the days ahead.

Garda Superintendant Liam Geraghty said there had been "intense and extensive planning" between the force and local authorities, transport companies to minimise the impact of restrictions being put in place.

"Our appeal is to advise the public of the significant traffic disruptions that will take place in order to put that policing and security operation in place," he said.

The policing operation begins today with a security cordon erectd around the Convention Centre Dublin from 7am this morning, including barriers and no-parking restrictions.

From 7am tomorrow, a similar security cordon will be in place around the National Gallery of Ireland.

Traffic and parking restrictions are also expected to be in place around hotels associated with the EU meetings from tomorrow morning until late morning on Friday, November 13.

A security cordon and traffic management cordon will be in place around the Convention Centre Dublin from Wednesday until Friday evening.

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