Two more people arrested in connection with suspected murder of Limerick woman Carrie Mullane

TWO more people have been arrested by police investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of Limerick woman Carrie Mullane (Noonan).

It comes after a man appeared in court on Saturday charged with the murder of the 39-year-old.

Ms Mullane has not been seen since she arrived in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh almost a month ago and she has not been in touch with family or friends since then.

Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton said this is out of character for her and has led to grave concerns for her safety, adding: "Our investigation into locating Carrie remains ongoing."

Investigation

Ms Mullane is known to have arrived in Enniskillen by bus on Saturday, October 10 with a man known to her.

At around 9pm, she and her companion took a taxi from the bus depot on Wellington Road to an address in Trasna Park.

This was the last confirmed sighting of Ms Mullane and her movements from this point on are unknown.

On Saturday, 35-year-old Michael Lynch from Trasna Park appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court via video link charged with murder and preventing a lawful burial.

According to BBC News, the court heard that Lynch and Ms Mullane had been staying in a campervan parked in front of a house on Trasna Park.

CCTV showed the campervan moving towards a jetty near Carrybridge on Lough Erne in the early hours of October 11.

The court heard Lynch was witnessed cleaning out the campervan, which was towed away on October 23.

However, it has since been seized from a scrapyard by police, who recovered a number of bloodstained items from inside the campervan with Ms Mullane's DNA on them.

The court also heard that Lynch asked a man to bring him to a sinking boat at Carrybridge, with has since been located by police and is due to be forensically examined.

Lynch was denied bail and is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on November 30.

'Serious concern'

Today, police arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s in the Enniskillen area on suspicion of murder.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

DS Thornton appealed to anyone with information that may assist in finding Ms Mullane to contact investigators.

"Our enquiries to date have not established her whereabouts and have led us to hold serious concern that Carrie may have been murdered sometime after her arrival in Northern Ireland," he said.

"Searches are continuing at a number of locations and detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team continue to work closely with colleagues from An Garda Síochána in a bid to bring Carrie home.”

Anyone with relevant information or footage is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 272 of October 29.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

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