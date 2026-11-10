Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in Limerick collision

A MAN has died after being struck by a car in Co. Limerick.

The car collided with the pedestrian on the M20 motorway at around 5.20pm on Sunday, November 8.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Gardaí have confirmed.

“At approximately 5.20pm Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on the M20 northbound between Junction 3 (Raheen) and Junction 2 (Dooradoyle),” they said in a statement.

“The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” they added.

“No other injuries were reported.”

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were on the M20 between Junctions 3 and 2 from 5pm to 5.30pm today, Sunday 8th November 2026, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.