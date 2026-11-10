Cocaine worth €1m seized in Wexford raid
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Cocaine worth €1m seized in Wexford raid

DRUGS with an estimated street value of €1m have been seized following a raid on a property in Co. Wexford.

Officers discovered 10kg of cocaine when they searched the building in Ardcavan on Sunday, November 8.

The drugs seized in Co, Wexford (Pic: Gardaí)

The raid was conducted as part of an intelligence-led operation involving the Eastern Regional Intelligence Unit and members of An Garda Síochána's Wexford Drug and Detective Unit.

“The resulting search at the location led to the discovery of 10kg of Cocaine with an estimated value of €1million,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“A crime scene was declared and the scene is currently preserved,” they added.

One man has since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

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See More: Cocaine, Wexford

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