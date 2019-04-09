Comfort Keepers: Irish homecare provider looking for Nurses to have meaningful impact on lives in the community

Brought to you by Comfort Keepers

COMFORT KEEPERS is a homecare company that provides care across 85% of Ireland. Established in 2005, our mission and values have helped us grow into a company that provides over one million hours of care each year.

At Comfort Keepers, our mission is to provide your loved one with the highest quality of life that is achievable. We treat each of our clients with the respect and dignity they deserve, as though we were caring for a member of our own family.

We provide a broad range of homecare packages covering, Palliative Care, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Care, Adult Respite Care and Disability Care. We also provide those invaluable general home help services such as Personal Care and Companionship services.

Essentially, whatever it is that is required to enable vulnerable adults to live a fulfilling, contented life in their own home is what we strive to provide

Advertisement

The values to which we aspire on a daily basis are:

Quality: To place quality at the core of everything we do.

Caring: To be caring and understand the feelings of our clients, customers and staff.

Professionalism: To be professional in everything we do.

Continuous Improvement: To continuously identify areas where we can do better and change.

Join the team!

Comfort Keepers are a multi-award winning company having recently won the All Stars Business Awards overall and category winners 2018.

We were also voted 3rd best place to work on the Indeed Best Places to work awards in 2018.

As a company we pride ourselves on the progression available in the company with 28 Internal promotions in 2018.

Comfort Keepers ensures that all of our carers are given the best training possible, our Training department is QQI accredited and provides training to our carers across a number of modules of the L5 Major Healthcare awards.

Advertisement

Comfort Keepers are growing and to ensure the quality of our care we are looking for Registered General Nurses (RGN’s) and Clinical Nurse Managers. This is an opportunity to have a meaningful impact on the quality of life of all our clients in the community.

The roles also present an opportunity for Nurses with clinical and people management the opportunity to have a good work/life balance working office house in a community based environment.

For more information or to apply for a role at Comfort Keepers click here