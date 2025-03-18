Derry man steps down as creative director of Loewe

MAGHERAFELT born and bred fashionista Jonathan Anderson has stepped down as the creative director for Spanish luxury fashion brand Loewe after eleven years at the helm. He is also the founder of his own label JW Anderson.

The style guru has become known within fashion circles for his daring application of gender-fluid designs and architecturally-inspired looks, with some of his creations even having featured as part of Rihanna’s iconic 2023 Superbowl half-time show.

Anderson announced the decision via Instagram, saying that he was: “Lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity, and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas.

“While my own chapter draws to a close, Loewe’s story will continue for many years to come and I will look on with pride.”

Though no official announcements have been made regarding what comes next for the Co. Derry man, it is expected that he will take a position at Christian Dior. In 2024 Anderson won Designer of the Year for the second year running at the Fashion Awards, and it is expected that his career will continue going from strength to strength.

For their part, Loewe were keen to celebrate the brand’s achievements under Anderson’s direction. A spokesperson said that his leadership allowed them to ‘experience exceptional growth and establish itself as a pioneer in presenting a modern vision of luxury fashion and culture’.

The Loewe brand dates back to 1846 when it was initially founded as a leather goods business. Anderson ascended to the helm as creative director in 2013, before which he had trained at the London College of Fashion and worked in Prada’s marketing department.

He is the son of former Ireland rugby captain, Willie Anderson.