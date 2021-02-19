Cultural cash injection - €1.5m in government funding allocated to promote Irish arts globally

IRELAND’S Minister for Culture and the Arts has announced funding of €1.5million from Culture Ireland for the promotion of Irish arts globally across 2021.

The funding will support Irish artists, arts organisations and Irish cultural centres abroad to present events covering dance, literature, music, theatre and the visual arts on the international stage.

Announcing the awards, Ms Martin said: “It is important, now more than ever, that Culture Ireland builds on Ireland’s global reputation for creativity and continues to support Irish artists to have a worldwide reach.

“The funding announced today will ensure support for Irish artists and enable Irish arts and culture to be enjoyed globally and will help to maintain Ireland’s critical international connections.”

The funding awarded will enable Irish film to be present in locations ranging from London, Washington DC, Chicago, Sydney and Melbourne.

Advertisement

Music will also be presented online thanks to the funds - including a programme of Irish bands who are featuring at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow this month.

The cash injection will see Irish theatre reach New York, in the form of The Approach by Mark O’Rowe, produced by Landmark Productions, and will support the St Patricks Festival in London which will take place in a virtual format for 2021.

Through the funding initiative a varied programme of Irish artists will be delivered by the Irish Arts Center, New York, Centre Culturel Irlandais, Paris and the London Irish Centre in Camden.

Literature Ireland are also being supported, to ensure that the work of Irish writers will be accessible to international readers.

A new series of podcasts by Irish writers and translators will bring their work in audible format to global audiences.

First Music Contact will continue to promote Irish musicians to international presenters and audiences through virtual presentation at music showcases and conferences throughout 2021.

The Irish Film Institute International will present Irish film throughout the world with an enhanced offer through a standalone digital platform as well as open air screenings, online and hybrid events.

Advertisement

“The Culture Ireland Showcase Programme is critical to maintain engagement with international presenters in order to generate new touring contracts for Irish artists when touring is possible again,” Ms Martin’s department explained.

Irish artists will also be showcased as part of the online version of Tradfest in January and Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas in February 2021.

The full list of supported projects can be found here.