Dublin, Galway and Cork rank in list of best European cities for single people

DUBLIN HAS ranked in a list of the best cities in Europe to be single in, with Galway, Cork, Belfast and London also making the cut.

Ireland's capital city came in 13th position in the list from travel site Big 7 Travel, taking into account factors such as usage rate of dating apps, population percentage of single people per capita, and the overall population of the city.

Other factors which were considered age distribution, nightlife opportunities per square foot and affordability.

"You'll certainly have the luck of the Irish when it comes to dating in Dublin. Not only is it one of the happiest cities in the world, but it's also one of the top Tinder cities in Europe," the site

"If you prefer to meet people in person, Dublin has at least six regular speed dating events for a mix of ages. Add that to the city’s buzzing nightlife (nearly 20 venues per 100,000 people) and you’ve got one of the best cities in Europe for single people."

Cork came in 40th position, for "some of the best nightlife in Ireland and when the Irish accent is consistently voted the sexiest in the world, finding a sweet talker will be a breeze."

"Especially when 51.9% of the population are single. It’s also the 13th most popular Tinder city in Europe according to Nomad List users, beating out countless other well-known cities."

Galway came in 34th position, for "its incredible nightlife, buzzing art scene, and gorgeous scenery, but also for the 53.5% of the population that's single."

"You have a decent chance of finding your very own Galway Girl (or boy) There’s a huge proportion of people in their 20s and 30s here, so a great spot for youngins."

Belfast found itself in the 31st position, and is recommended for people who enjoy meeting people at fun social events.

"There are regular single events focusing on a mix of ages, as well as lock and key parties, wine and food tasting for singles, and cocktails and canapés for singles. Combine that with great nightlife and a single population of 46.6% and you’ve got one of the best cities in Europe for single people."

London was ranked second, and described as "a mecca for singles," for its events which include wine tasting, chocolate masterclass speed dating, dating for vegans and dating in the dark among others.

It ranked at the no.1 best city in the world for Tinder, and also new apps such as Thursday, which only works on the fourth day of the week, prompting users to make quick and spontaneous connections.

Barcelona took the top spot, while other UK cities on the list include Leeds (37th), Birmingham (35th), Nottingham (30th), Liverpool (27th), Bristol (21st) and Manchester (7th).

For the full list visit www.bigseventravel.com