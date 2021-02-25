IT'S NOT going to be the massive parade and party we had hoped for, but Ireland is still going all-out for Saint Patrick's Day.

Last year, St Patrick's Day parades across the world were among the first mass gatherings to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic, and everyone promised 'Next year we'll be back, bigger and better than ever!'

Well, as we know, that hasn't quite happened. But the Irish people are known for their creativity, and the virus isn't going to stop us from celebrating our national holiday by showcasing some of Ireland's great poets, comedians, storytellers and musicians.

How is Ireland celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this year?

Ireland has a few things up its sleeve for the second 'virtual' St Patrick's Day in a row, and while it won't be an in-person festival, it sounds like an experience not to be missed.

This year, to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, the organisers of Ireland's Saint Patrick's Festival have gone all out with a six-day lineup chock-full of entertainment-- all available to watch around the world on a brand new, dedicated online TV channel.

The theme of this year's festival is Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland! and will see hundreds of musicians, artists, poets, storytellers, comedians and other entertainment-- even a circus-- showcase their talents on TV over the course of six days.

The brand new online TV channel, 'St Patrick's Festival TV', will launch on 12 March-- and is available to watch from all over the world.

That's not the only way Ireland is celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this year-- the national broadcaster, RTÉ, are bringing back their virtual parade which proved a huge success last year as people shut themselves indoors for the first time.

People from all over Ireland and across the world are encouraged to get involved with the virtual Saint Patrick's Day parade, by sending clips of your at-home celebrations, whether it's a trek around your house dressed in green, doing a traditional Irish dance or playing traditional music.

You can find out more about how Ireland is celebrating Saint Patrick's Day here.