How is Ireland celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this year?
Life & Style

How is Ireland celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this year?

IT'S NOT going to be the massive parade and party we had hoped for, but Ireland is still going all-out for Saint Patrick's Day.

Last year, St Patrick's Day parades across the world were among the first mass gatherings to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic, and everyone promised 'Next year we'll be back, bigger and better than ever!'

Well, as we know, that hasn't quite happened. But the Irish people are known for their creativity, and the virus isn't going to stop us from celebrating our national holiday by showcasing some of Ireland's great poets, comedians, storytellers and musicians.

Read ahead to find out more.

How is Ireland celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this year?

Advertisement

Ireland has a few things up its sleeve for the second 'virtual' St Patrick's Day in a row, and while it won't be an in-person festival, it sounds like an experience not to be missed.

This year, to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, the organisers of Ireland's Saint Patrick's Festival have gone all out with a six-day lineup chock-full of entertainment-- all available to watch around the world on a brand new, dedicated online TV channel.

The theme of this year's festival is Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland! and will see hundreds of musicians, artists, poets, storytellers, comedians and other entertainment-- even a circus-- showcase their talents on TV over the course of six days.

The brand new online TV channel, 'St Patrick's Festival TV', will launch on 12 March-- and is available to watch from all over the world.

That's not the only way Ireland is celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this year-- the national broadcaster, RTÉ, are bringing back their virtual parade which proved a huge success last year  as people shut themselves indoors for the first  time.

People from all over Ireland and across the world are encouraged to get involved with the virtual Saint Patrick's Day parade, by sending clips of your at-home celebrations, whether it's a trek around your house dressed in green, doing a traditional Irish dance or playing traditional music.

Advertisement

You can find out more about how Ireland is celebrating Saint Patrick's Day here.

See More: Festival, Parade, St Patrick's Day

Related

Guinness to celebrate International Stout Day with 4-day festival in the Storehouse
Life & Style 1 year ago

Guinness to celebrate International Stout Day with 4-day festival in the Storehouse

By: Rachael O'Connor

English music festival cancelled due to bad weather-- but rain is an integral part of any Irish festival
Life & Style 1 year ago

English music festival cancelled due to bad weather-- but rain is an integral part of any Irish festival

By: Rachael O'Connor

A spectacular New Year's Eve show awaits in the Irish capital
Entertainment 3 years ago

A spectacular New Year's Eve show awaits in the Irish capital

By: Irish Post

Latest

5 brilliant Irish novels to pick up today, on Ireland's new national reading day
Life & Style 13 minutes ago

5 brilliant Irish novels to pick up today, on Ireland's new national reading day

By: Rachael O'Connor

How did the shamrock become the symbol of Saint Patrick's Day?
Life & Style 2 hours ago

How did the shamrock become the symbol of Saint Patrick's Day?

By: Rachael O'Connor

Donald Trump will win Republican nomination if he runs again in 2024, claims Mitt Romney
News 15 hours ago

Donald Trump will win Republican nomination if he runs again in 2024, claims Mitt Romney

By: Harry Brent

Ireland's job will be '98% done' once over-60s have been given Covid-19 vaccinations, Leo Varadkar says
News 18 hours ago

Ireland's job will be '98% done' once over-60s have been given Covid-19 vaccinations, Leo Varadkar says

By: Harry Brent

President Biden pens touching letter reflecting on his Irish origins
News 18 hours ago

President Biden pens touching letter reflecting on his Irish origins

By: Michael Murphy