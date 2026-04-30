Irish Post Shop
Irish writer shortlisted for new literary prize worth £50k
Culture

Irish writer shortlisted for new literary prize worth £50k

AN Irish author is among a six-strong shortlist for a new literary prize.

Dublin based Mary Minnock is in the running to win The Libraro Prize.

Launched earlier this year the new award is designed to find ‘the next bestselling author’– with the shortlist selected from unpublished novels uploaded to the Libraro platform.

Run in partnership with Hachette UK and LoveReading, the winner will receive a £30k prize and £20k in marketing support, as well as a book deal with Hachette.

Libraro readers have selected the shortlist, which includes Minnock’s tale Love Lost.

The story is described by the award panel as “an intimate portrayal of a divorced mother and father facing the mysterious death of their daughter, while navigating their shared past”.

The shortlist also includes “a World War Two historical novel inspired by a true romance; a modern fable about cancel culture; a page-turning crime novel; an intriguing sci-fi novel set in the Outer Hebrides, and a gripping fantasy about a world in peril” they confirm.

As well as the Irish entry, the shortlisted authors are based across the US, Scotland and Cumbria.

Over the past two months some 15,000 people have read 2,000 submissions to the Libraro platform, which has shaped the final shortlist.

Now a panel of industry professionals, chaired by author Joanne Harris, will select an overall winner, which will be announced on May 13.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Libraro, Literary Prize, Mary Minnock

Related
Culture 2 days ago

Irish artist’s work inspired by bike injury shortlisted for British art prize

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 1 week ago

Daniel O’Donnell gives fans an impromptu concert while opening fashion exhibition

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 1 week ago

Dublin museum which tells 'riches to rags' tale of the city wins EU award

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 18 hours ago

Man in his 60s dies in Co. Galway collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

Man arrested after gardaí seize drugs worth €643,000 in Co. Limerick

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

'I felt so ashamed': Victims speak out after former teacher jailed for indecent assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

'This must be a turning point,' says councillor after child fires discarded gun in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Gardaí renew appeal for teen missing from Co. Louth who may be in Britain

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community 23 hours ago

Community work “built on cups of tea", helping to bridge divisions in Northern Ireland

By: Mark Murphy