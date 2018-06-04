'I'll be saying Mass' – Priest goes viral after hilarious reply to flirty wrong number text

A PRIEST has shared his hilarious response to an anonymous text which called him "sexy" and asked if he had work the next day.

Father Simon Rundell, a vicar from Plymouth in Devon, replied to the anonymous sender to confirm he would indeed be at work the following morning - saying Mass.

The clergyman received the flirty text on Saturday night and his God-fearing response has since gone viral on Twitter.

The original wrong number text asked: "U ok sexy? U in work tomorrow? X".

Fr Simon replied: "Yes, I'm saying Mass at 9.30 & 11.15, but I'm guessing you didn't intend to text a priest on this one. Fr Simon."

I get the *best* wrong number texts... pic.twitter.com/Xs9tEVZYQB — Fr Simon Rundell (@frsimon) June 3, 2018

The post left Fr Simon's followers in stitches, with some egging him on to send a suggestive text back describing his priest vestments.

The hilarious exchange has since notched up over 400 retweets and 1,500 likes.

One follower joked: "You can't beat a text from the bishop!!!"

Another wrote: "At least they didn't go on to ask what you were wearing: 'Well, as it will be the first Sunday after Trinity...'".

While an envious fellow clergyman added: "Feeling deprived - nothing like that to date and I am a priest!"

