Irish foodie favourites join forces to create the ultimate pizza
Life & Style

TWO of Galway’s most esteemed culinary establishments have joined forces to create the ultimate pizza.

Michelin-starred chef Jp McMahon has joined up with The Dough Bros to create a special edition Bolognese pizza.

The collaboration takes the classic Italian meat sauce and teams it with Irish artisan and foraged ingredients to create a tasty twist on the classic.

“Bolognese sauce has a special place in my heart,” McMahon, of the city’s Aniar Restaurant, says.

“From the very first time I had it when I was young, it retains a magical aspect in my culinary imagination.”

JP McMahon and The Dough Bros' Eugene and Ronan Greaney get to work on their new pizza (Pic: Andrew Downes)

The special edition pizza, which will be available to purchase from The Dough Bros restaurant in Galway’s Middle Street, also features slow-cooked fennel sausage, smoked Gubbeen cheese béchamel sauce from West Cork, foraged and pickled wild ramsons and cold-pressed Irish rapeseed oil.

Oh, and its sprinkled with Achill Island sea salt.

McMahon, who is also co-owner and chef patron of the city’s Cava Bodega, is delighted to collaborate with The Dough Bros on the project.

Founded in 2013 by brothers Eugene and Ronan Greaney, the multiple award-winning business has boomed over the years and the pair’s pizzas have been ranked among the best in the world.

Jp McMahon weaves his Michelin-starred magic as the pizza comes together (Pic: Andrew Downes)

“They're one of the best pizza makers in Ireland, and they showcase wonderful Irish and Italian products,” McMahon said of the business.

Regarding their collaborative offering, he added: “The pizza combines the wildness of the west of Ireland with our shard love of Italian food”.

Jp McMahon and Eugene and Ronan Greaney are ready to launch their limited edition pizza (Pic: Andrew Downes)

The Dough Bros are equally excited about the joint project.

“We have worked with JP in the past, catering at Food on the Edge in 2018 and 2024, so it's great to finally make a pizza together,” Ronan Greaney said this week.

“Developing a pizza usually takes time but this one was knocked out pretty quickly, he knew exactly what he wanted to do," he added.

“We think people are really going to really enjoy it.

“It is only on special for the month of February, so get on it while ya can!”.

JP McMahon x The Dough Bros Bolognese Pizza will be available at The Dough Bros on Middle Street, Galway, throughout the month of February, priced at €16.50.

