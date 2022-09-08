Galway pizzeria named on list of world's best pizzas
Food & Drink

Galway pizzeria named on list of world's best pizzas

Ronan and Eugene Greaney of Dough Bros, Galway.

A PIZZERIA located in Galway has been named among the best in the world at the annual 50 Top Pizza event in Italy.

The event is held every year and recognises the 100 best pizzerias globally.

Anyone who has been to Galway will likely have heard of The Dough Bros on Middle Street, who have come in at number 79 on this list, and is the only Irish representation.

Tweeting after the announcement, the two brother behind the business Eugene and Ronan Greaney said being recognised was a "life high that will be hard beat."

The Dough Bros had previously secured the award for best pizza in Ireland and have been recognised as the 16th best pizza in Europe by Big 7 Travel.

In the joint top spot went to Masanielli in Caserta, Italy, and One Pizza Napoletana in New York.

Unsurprisingly, pizzerias in Italy claimed 41 of the top 100 spots, while four London pizzerias also made the list.

These include 50 Kalò (15th), Napoli On The Road (63rd), L'Antica Pizzeria (78th) and 'O Ver (85th)

See More: Pizza, The Dough Bros

Related

Best pizza in every county for National Pizza Day
Food & Drink 6 months ago

Best pizza in every county for National Pizza Day

By: Irish Post

Dublin restaurant officially ranked as one of Europe's best pizzerias
News 11 months ago

Dublin restaurant officially ranked as one of Europe's best pizzerias

By: Harry Brent

Galway pizza restaurant named in list of best pizzas in all of Europe
Food & Drink 1 year ago

Galway pizza restaurant named in list of best pizzas in all of Europe

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow
Entertainment 1 hour ago

George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail
News 2 hours ago

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail

By: Irish Post

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players
Sport 2 hours ago

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players

By: Conor O'Donoghue

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today
News 3 hours ago

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today

By: Irish Post

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith
Entertainment 17 hours ago

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

By: Anne Flaherty