Galway pizzeria named on list of world's best pizzas

A PIZZERIA located in Galway has been named among the best in the world at the annual 50 Top Pizza event in Italy.

The event is held every year and recognises the 100 best pizzerias globally.

Anyone who has been to Galway will likely have heard of The Dough Bros on Middle Street, who have come in at number 79 on this list, and is the only Irish representation.

Tweeting after the announcement, the two brother behind the business Eugene and Ronan Greaney said being recognised was a "life high that will be hard beat."

The Dough Bros had previously secured the award for best pizza in Ireland and have been recognised as the 16th best pizza in Europe by Big 7 Travel.

In the joint top spot went to Masanielli in Caserta, Italy, and One Pizza Napoletana in New York.

Unsurprisingly, pizzerias in Italy claimed 41 of the top 100 spots, while four London pizzerias also made the list.

These include 50 Kalò (15th), Napoli On The Road (63rd), L'Antica Pizzeria (78th) and 'O Ver (85th)