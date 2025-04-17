Irish Michelin-starred restaurant offers kids 12-course tasting menu for free

A MICHELIN-STARRED restaurant in Ireland is offering a tasting menu for kids – which is free when dining with an adult.

Young diners are invited to enjoy the 12-course feast at Aniar in Galway, which owner and Chef Patron JP McMahon hopes will inspire the next generation of food lovers.

“I would hope that by inviting young adults to dine with a parent or other adult we can educate them on the amazing foods that are native to where they are growing up or where they are visiting and that by exposing them to new flavours or flavours presented in a different way, that they might be as enthused about Irish food as people are about other cuisines,” McMahon said as the initiative launched at the restaurant this month.

“I also feel that the experience of dining in a more formal setting than the home tends to be is important, as it exposes the diner to the historic rituals around eating,” he added.

“That said, Aniar is a 'relaxed' and personable fine dining setting, with interaction between our team and the diner, and we hope this initiative will see us welcome many more younger faces.”

The 12-course Young Diners’ Tasting Menu is available year-round, but throughout April and May this year, young diners will eat for free when accompanied by an adult, the restaurant has confirmed.