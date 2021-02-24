Irish girl, 8, who lost leg to cancer has learned to cycle a bike again, mum reveals
Saoirse Ruane (Late Late Toy Show / RTE)

A YOUNG girl who captured the nation's hearts with her bravery and optimism has overcome all the obstacles and learned to cycle a bike again.

Youngster Saoírse Ruane appeared on last year's Late Late Toy Show, where she spoke to presenter Ryan Tubridy about her illness, her hopes for the future and her fundraising efforts.

In December 2019, Saoírse complained of a pain in her leg, which, when investigated, was found to be a cancerous tumour.

The Galway girl underwent surgery and treatment, tragically losing her leg in the process and having to relearn how to walk on a prosthetic, but fought bravely against the disease every step of the way.

Her mother, Roseanna, helped Saoírse set up an Instagram and Twitter page documenting her journey, and yesterday uploaded a video with some much-needed good news-- Saoírse had learned to cycle a bike again.

"So many emotions this week but PROUD being the main one as Saoírse spent midterm learning to ride her bicycle again," Roseanna wrote on Instagram.

The video showed the 8-year-old expertly cycling down a country road to the song This Girl is On Fire by Alicia Keyes-- a fitting theme for the courageous youngster.

"To us she is UNSTOPPABLE, INSPIRATIONAL, COURAGEOUS," proud Roseanna wrote in the caption.

"And as the song says.... 'This girl is on fire'."

Late Late Toy Show presenter Ryan Tubridy broke the good news to listeners on his RTÉ Radio 1 show yesterday, saying Saoírse had "conquered one of the most joyful skills of life-- she's learned to ride her bike again."

He added, "She's doing what kids should be doing, which is cycling a bike, outside, and enjoying life.

"That made me very happy to see that, so well done to them."

