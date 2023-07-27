Irish wolfhounds set to return to historic castle in Ireland this week
Irish Wolfhounds are among the largest breeds of dogs

A FAMILY of Irish wolfhounds will take up residence at Bunratty Castle in Co Clare this weekend.

The dogs are due to arrive on tomorrow, July 28, representatives of Bunratty Castle and Folk Park have confirmed.

Three wolfhounds will become permanent pets on site, a 12-week-old male pup and two adult half-sisters.

They will replace the two previous resident wolfhounds at the castle, Meabh and Saoirse

Among the largest of all breeds of dog, Irish wolfhounds were regular guests at Bunratty Castle from the early days of its medieval banquets in the 1960s.

The dogs would roam the great hall and dining areas as would have been the custom in medieval times at the castle.

The breeders will delivering the dogs to Bunratty this Friday, where they will be welcomed by Niall Moloney, the animal keeper at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.

