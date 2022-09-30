Longlist for best bookshops in Ireland revealed by An Post Irish Book Awards
Life & Style

Longlist for best bookshops in Ireland revealed by An Post Irish Book Awards

THE BEST bookshops in Ireland for 2022 have been revealed in the longlist for the An Post Bookshop of the Year award.

12 bookshops have made it on to the list, which was announced yesterday, and six will make it on to the shortlist to be revealed on 20 October.

The winner will then be announced on 23 November and will receive €5,000, with regional winners being announced on 10 November.

The An Post Irish Book Awards celebrates Irish writing and authors, and last year the bookshop of the year category was introduced to acknowledge the significant role played by independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains in their local communities.

Kenny’s Bookshop in Galway was crowned the overall winner in 2021.

The longlist of 12 bookshops around Ireland for 2022 are:

  • Kerr’s Bookshop, Clonakilty, Cork
  • Philip’s Bookshop, Mallow, Cork
  • Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, Middle Street, Galway
  • Waterstones, Drogheda, Louth
  • Tertulia, Westport, Mayo
  • Liber, Sligo
  • Bridge Street Books, Wicklow
  • Chapters Bookstore, Parnell Street, Dublin
  • Books at One LetterFrack, Letterfrack, Connemara, Galway
  • Bridge Books, Dromore, County Down
  • Books on the Green, Sandymount, Dublin
  • Genius Juniors, Online Bookshop

To make it to the longlist, customers were asked to vote for their favourite bookshops and to explain why they are their favourite.

The shops that received the most votes were then long listed and invited by judges to enter a written submission.

The next stage involves mystery shoppers visiting the longlisted bookshops as part of the judging process, which will help in putting together the shortlist of six bookshops.

Brendan Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said:

“Bookshops sit at the heart of their communities’ cultural and social lives, and we introduced this category last year to acknowledge the important contribution they make to not only their communities and readers, but the significant role they play in the Irish book business. The holy trinity of bookshops, writers and readers is a wonderful alliance we should all support, and that’s why I’m delighted to see 12 such deserving bookshops on the longlist.”

A TV programme about this year’s awards will be broadcast on RTÉ One television in December and will culminate in one of the 2022 winning titles being announced as the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2022.

See More: An Post, An Post Irish Book Awards, Bookshops

Related

Hozier and Sinead O’Connor feature on new An Post stamps honouring Irish stars who have played Glastonbury
Life & Style 1 year ago

Hozier and Sinead O’Connor feature on new An Post stamps honouring Irish stars who have played Glastonbury

By: Fiona Audley

New set of stamps released by An Post celebrate Irish titans of Antarctic exploration
Life & Style 1 year ago

New set of stamps released by An Post celebrate Irish titans of Antarctic exploration

By: Michael Murphy

Painting by hero Irish Coast Guard volunteer who died in rescue mission chosen for new postage stamps
News 3 years ago

Painting by hero Irish Coast Guard volunteer who died in rescue mission chosen for new postage stamps

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Five-year-old Ollie Simmons-Watt dies following crash in Londonderry
News 19 minutes ago

Five-year-old Ollie Simmons-Watt dies following crash in Londonderry

By: Irish Post

Frank Lampard has again praised Ireland's Seamus Coleman calling him an 'amazing teammate'
Sport 34 minutes ago

Frank Lampard has again praised Ireland's Seamus Coleman calling him an 'amazing teammate'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Former Irish footballer Clare Shine's new autobiography has has been nominated for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year
Sport 1 hour ago

Former Irish footballer Clare Shine's new autobiography has has been nominated for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Three Irish rugby players have lodged legal proceedings against the IRFU for concussion and brain injuries during their careers
Sport 20 hours ago

Three Irish rugby players have lodged legal proceedings against the IRFU for concussion and brain injuries during their careers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A former Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club treasurer has pled guilty to 139 serious sexual offences against several young boys
News 21 hours ago

A former Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club treasurer has pled guilty to 139 serious sexual offences against several young boys

By: Conor O'Donoghue