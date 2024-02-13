Shrove Tuesday: The best places to eat pancakes in Ireland revealed
Shrove Tuesday: The best places to eat pancakes in Ireland revealed

THE best places to eat pancakes in Ireland have been revealed just in time for Shrove Tuesday.

Otherwise known as Pancake Day, today is the day before the start of Lent – the seven week period observed by Christians across the world during which luxuries and sweet treats are often given up as a form of abstinence in the run up to Easter.

In old Ireland, families would empty their homes of  food items such as eggs and sugar on Shrove Tuesday in anticipation of Lent beginning the following day.

And the best way to do that was to whip up a batch of pancakes.

Pancake Day is a popular day in Ireland, but if you are not up for making your own there are plenty of great spots where you can let someone else do the flipping work for you.

A new survey by Betway Casino has revealed the best places to go for your pancake fix today.

Taking the top spot is Cafe Spresso in Cork’s Victorian Quarter.

Im second place is Dublin’s Lemon Jelly Cafe, which offers over 24 different options as well as a create-your-own-style pancake, while in joint third place is Tara’s Tea Rooms in Cork and the Jungle Cafe in Galway.

In fourth place is another Dublin hotspot, the Lemon Crêpe & Coffee Co, which has been serving sweet and savoury crepes since 1999.

Rounding up the top five is the Bittersweet Cafe, which is also in Dublin.

Top 10 most popular pancake spots in Ireland:

Cafe Spresso, Cork

Lemon Jelly Cafe, Dublin

Tara’s Tea Rooms, Cork/ Jungle Cafe, Galway

Lemon Crêpe & Coffee Co, Dublin

Bittersweet Cafe, Dublin

Cafe Rose, Limerick

Greens & Co, Galway

The Lighthouse Cafe, Galway/ Story Cafe, Limerick

Zone Street Food, Killarney

Manna Cafe and Bistor, Killarney

