Valuable research grant awarded to St Patrick's College in Maynooth
Life & Style

Valuable research grant awarded to St Patrick's College in Maynooth

St Patrick's College, Maynooth first opened its doors in 1795

THE Faculty of Philosophy at Saint Patrick's College, Maynooth has been selected to receive a valuable research grant.

It will host one of the twelve grants offered by the project Widening the Horizons in Philosophical Theology, originating at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and funded by the Templeton Religion Trust to the tune of £2million.

The Templeton Religion Trust is a philanthropic organisation based in the Bahamas.

This project is an international initiative spearheaded by theologian Professor Judith Wolfe.

The project comprises leading and emerging researchers in the fields of philosophy and theology from Ireland, UK, Belgium, Germany, the USA, Canada, and Australia.

The project's aim is to shape and widen the future direction of research trends in philosophical theology.

Commenting on the grant award, Reverend Professor Michael Mullaney, President of Saint Patrick's College Maynooth, noted: "This grant will continue to bring internationally renowned scholars working at the intersection between philosophy and theology to the corridors of Saint Patrick's College, along with supporting our cutting-edge and future-orientated research in Christian philosophy. We are delighted and humbled to have been selected."

Saint Patrick's College, Maynooth opened its doors in 1795 as the National Seminary, becoming a Pontifical University in 1896.

