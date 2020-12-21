WATCH: Irish rescue dogs joyously pick out their own Christmas presents

THIS IS the sort of happy story we all need today.

Dogs Trust Ireland have shared a joyous video of their rescue dogs picking out their Christmas presents after the nation generously donated toys and treats to the animals who were saved from abandonment and neglect.

The charity takes in and cares for hundreds of animals each year, treating them with a sort of kindness some had never before experienced, and finding them new forever homes once they are ready to join a new family.

Today, Dogs Trust Ireland shared a video of "the BEST" day of the year-- 'Santa Paws Day'.

"Watch our dogs carefully and excitedly pick out their very own [gift]," a spokesperson wrote.

"Thanks to everyone who generously donated & left toys & treats for our dogs."

In the video, the dogs have their very own Christmas morning, entering a room chock-full of gifts which have mysteriously appeared overnight (Thanks to the magical Santa Paws, of course!), and they run rabid around the room,picking up and trying several toys before finally finding the one for them.

Take a look at the gorgeous video, which is sure to put a smile on your face, below...

The BEST day of the year is here!!! #SantaPawsDay 🎅🐾

Watch our dogs carefully & excitedly pick out their very own 🎁. Thanks to everyone who generously donated & left toys & treats for our dogs pic.twitter.com/qySc1wuZ58 — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) December 21, 2020

To help Dogs Trust continue to care for their dogs, you can check out the website and make a donation here.