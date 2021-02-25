WATCH: Schoolchildren in rural Australia expertly belt out a song in the Irish language

THIS IS the best thing you'll see all day.

Irish is a beautiful, poetic language, but sadly not many fluent speakers are left in the world.

This could change in the future however, as more Gaelscoils open in Ireland and people brush up on what they learned in school-- or learn completely from scratch-- on language websites like Duolingo, where Irish is extremely popular.

Podcasts and social media pages such as @TheIrishFor and MotherFoclóir, and in-person groups like Pop Up Gaeltacht London are also causing a surge of interest in our native tongue, and making it more accessible for anyone to learn.

And, as Irish people continue to emigrate to the furthest corners of the world, we are bringing our language with us-- as can be seen in this brilliant clip.

Posted to Facebook by the Irish Australian Support Association of Queensland, the video shows a classroom of children in Toowoomba, a rural Australian town-- all singing as Gaeilge.

The kids are learning Irish as part of their LOTE (Language Other Than English) module, and are belting out the months of the year through Irish-- and if the song is anything to go by, they're absolutely nailing their Irish lessons.

Their teacher, Alanna, is from Ireland and has been teaching in Australia since 2017, and as the IASAQ said:

"We're not sure if this is one of the first Australian classrooms to be learning Irish but we hope it's not the last!"