1 in 5 coronavirus cases in Ireland are health workers
News

1 in 5 coronavirus cases in Ireland are health workers

HEALTH WORKERS make up 1 in 5 of Ireland's total number of coronavirus cases, it has been revealed.

Statistics unveiled by the Government have shown that 22% of those cases are health workers fighting on the front lines.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) released an analysis of Ireland's 271 cases as of midnight, Monday 16 March, which shows that 40% of confirmed patients are male and 59% are female.

As of Monday, 16 March, 42% of cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission (i.e it is unclear where the patient contracted the virus), 17% associated with local transmission (i.e close contact with a confirmed case) and 20% remain under investigation.

The HSE confirmed that 1 in 5 cases are healthcare workers, with 37% of those cases associated with travel rather than direct contact with a patient carrying the virus.

Dublin has the highest number of cases in the country at 129, followed by Cork with 48, Limerick with 14 and Galway with 12.

Advertisement

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said of the statistics:

"Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.
“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.
“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

Yesterday, 74 new cases were confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to 366, with the HSE now working rapidly to trace any contacts the patients may have had.

 

See More: Coronavirus, Ireland

Related

Derry school has request to close denied despite suspected COVID-19 case
News 18 hours ago

Derry school has request to close denied despite suspected COVID-19 case

By: Rachael O'Connor

Guinness announce €1.5 million fund to support communities during coronavirus crisis
News 22 hours ago

Guinness announce €1.5 million fund to support communities during coronavirus crisis

By: Rachael O'Connor

Bono shares new song inspired by Italians battling coronavirus lockdown
News 23 hours ago

Bono shares new song inspired by Italians battling coronavirus lockdown

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Have you seen Ciaran Dillon? Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing Dublin teenager
News 18 hours ago

Have you seen Ciaran Dillon? Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing Dublin teenager

By: Rachael O'Connor

WATCH: Big Bird performs quad bike wheelies in Irish town to lift spirits on St Patrick's Day
Entertainment 19 hours ago

WATCH: Big Bird performs quad bike wheelies in Irish town to lift spirits on St Patrick's Day

By: Rachael O'Connor

On Blueberry Hill star Niall Buggy on its enduring appeal and the brilliance of its writer
Entertainment 23 hours ago

On Blueberry Hill star Niall Buggy on its enduring appeal and the brilliance of its writer

By: Fiona Audley

‘The calm before the storm’ - Leo Varadkar warns coronavirus emergency likely to go on into summer
News 23 hours ago

‘The calm before the storm’ - Leo Varadkar warns coronavirus emergency likely to go on into summer

By: Jack Beresford

The peculiar and haunting beauty of an abandoned garden
Home & Garden 23 hours ago

The peculiar and haunting beauty of an abandoned garden

By: Charlie Wilkins