1 in 5 coronavirus cases in Ireland are health workers

HEALTH WORKERS make up 1 in 5 of Ireland's total number of coronavirus cases, it has been revealed.

Statistics unveiled by the Government have shown that 22% of those cases are health workers fighting on the front lines.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) released an analysis of Ireland's 271 cases as of midnight, Monday 16 March, which shows that 40% of confirmed patients are male and 59% are female.

As of Monday, 16 March, 42% of cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission (i.e it is unclear where the patient contracted the virus), 17% associated with local transmission (i.e close contact with a confirmed case) and 20% remain under investigation.

The HSE confirmed that 1 in 5 cases are healthcare workers, with 37% of those cases associated with travel rather than direct contact with a patient carrying the virus.

Dublin has the highest number of cases in the country at 129, followed by Cork with 48, Limerick with 14 and Galway with 12.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said of the statistics:

"Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.

“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.

“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

Yesterday, 74 new cases were confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to 366, with the HSE now working rapidly to trace any contacts the patients may have had.