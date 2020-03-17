10 Irish films, TV shows and documentaries to binge on Netflix while self-isolating this St Patrick's Day

WITH MOST people either working from home, self-isolating or otherwise indoors this March 17, the St Patrick’s Day celebrations are proving decidedly muted.

Thankfully, Netflix is on hand with a veritable Leprechaun’s treasure chest full of Irish or Irish-led films, TV series and documentaries to help you mark the day with a bit of binge-watching.

Here are 10 of our personal favourites to while away the hours with.

Derry Girls (2018)

Lisa McGee's sitcom about a group of friends growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s is one of the best sitcoms to come out of the island of Ireland since Father Ted. Perfect comfort viewing for fans old and new with a great soundtrack to boot.

Katie (2019)

A fascinating look at an Irish sporting great, Katie offers an intimate portrait of Katie Taylor's rise to stardom, from her humble beginnings to her very first title shot. It's a real-life Rocky Balboa tale and thrilling from start to finish.

Extra Ordinary (2019)

Irish duo Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman's inspired horror comedy about a driving instructor with supernatural gifts garnered rave reviews upon release last year and is now on Netflix. Worth a watch for Maeve Higgins' brilliant performance alone.

I Am Patrick (2020)

The reviews may have been middling and the production values a little hit and miss, but this well-researched docudrama about the real-life story behind Ireland's patron saint is still well worth a watch for the sight of John Rhy-Davis as St. Pat alone.

Peaky Blinders (2013)

Okay, so it's not strictly Irish or Irish in any traditional sense of the word, but what Peaky Blinders does boast is a powerhouse central performance from one of the Emerald Isle's best loved actors, Cillian Murphy. It's also seriously addictive viewing.

I, Dolours (2018)

Maurice Sweeney’s uncompromising documentary centres on an interview with Dolours Price prior to her death. One of very few women to rise to the top of the IRA, it offers a brutal glimpse of life for those mixed up in the Troubles.

The Hole In The Ground (2019)

The Hole In The Ground was heralded as one of the scariest films of last year. It centres on a single mother who, after moving to the Irish countryside, begins to suspect her son may be an imposter with the truth linked to a strange sinkhole near their house.

The Young Offenders (2016)

While The Young Offenders are currently winning fans with a hit BBC TV series, the film it is based on is well worth seeking out. A story of real-life bike theft and cocaine smuggling as told through the eyes of Conor and Jock, it's hilarious from start to finish.

Hostage to the Devil (2016)

Blending real-life interviews, archival evidence and dramatic reconstructions, this documentary examines the life of Father Malachi Martin, a priest and real-life exorcist who has spent his life battling “ancient evil”. Genuinely chilling in places.

The Irishman (2019)

The three-and-a-half-hour run-time might have put some people off, but now is the perfect time to watch one of Martin Scorsese's best films of recent times, a sprawling Irish-American gangster epic that reunites some of the best actors of an entire generation.