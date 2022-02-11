10 romantic Irish quotes to wow someone special with on Valentine’s Day
News

10 romantic Irish quotes to wow someone special with on Valentine’s Day

THE IRISH have always had a way with words.

From the poetry of WB Yeats to the literary mastery of Oscar Wilde, when it comes to formulating the perfect synergy of rhyme and reason, no one does it quite like the Irish.

So where better to look for a little lyrical inspiration on Valentine’s Day than in the works of the Emerald Isle’s finest scribes?

Here are 10 romantic Irish quotes to wow someone special with on Valentine’s Day.

10. Oscar Wilde

Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty]

"Men always want to be a woman's first love. Women have a more subtle instinct: What they like is to be a man's last romance." 

9. William Butler Yeats

“Hearts are not had as a gift, but hearts are earned. By those who are not entirely beautiful.”  

8. Samuel Beckett

“If you do not love me, I shall not be loved If I do not love you, I shall not love.” 

7. Eavan Boland

(Image: Eavan Boland)

“Love will heal What language fails to know.” 

6. Oscar Wilde

“The very essence of romance is uncertainty”  

5. Patrick Kavanagh

“It often occurs to me that we love most what makes us miserable. In my opinion the damned are damned because they enjoy being damned.” 

4. James Joyce

(Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“They lived and laughed and loved and left.” 

3. Brendan Behan

“The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.” 

2. Oscar Wilde

"Women are meant to be loved, not understood" 

1. William Butler Yeats

“But I, being poor, have only my dreams; I have spread my dreams under your feet; Tread softly because you tread on my dreams.” 

