13-year-old boy stabbed in Dublin

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in an incident in Inchicore, Co. Dublin.

Gardai are investigating an incident whereby a mass brawl broke out between neighbours on Saturday evening resulting in a 13-year-old boy being stabbed.

Also in the same incident, an eight-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man three times in the chest and arm during the melee.

The 13-year-old boy was also reportedly beaten over the head with a hammer.

The victims are brothers and both suffered “horrendous injuries” according to sources.

Gardai from Kilmainham are investigating the incident.