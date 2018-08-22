13-year-old boy stabbed in Dublin
A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in an incident in Inchicore, Co. Dublin.

Gardai are investigating an incident whereby a mass brawl broke out between neighbours on Saturday evening resulting in a 13-year-old boy being stabbed.

Also in the same incident, an eight-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man three times in the chest and arm during the melee.

The 13-year-old boy was also reportedly beaten over the head with a hammer.

The victims are brothers and both suffered “horrendous injuries” according to sources.

Gardai from Kilmainham are investigating the incident.

