27 new cases of coronavirus in Republic of Ireland, bringing total to 70

27 NEW cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 70.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed at a press briefing yesterday that much of the 27 new cases are a result of local transmission rather than travel or community transmission.

The new figures emerged shortly after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced drastic measures to combat the spread of the virus which amounts to Ireland going into lockdown.

Schools, colleges and créches are closed for two weeks from today and gatherings of over 100 people have been banned.

Pubs, arenas, restaurants and sports clubs throughout the country have been announcing their temporary closures until further notice after Mr Varadkar said in a speech that "restaurants, cafes and other business can stay open, but should at look at ways they can implement public health advice on social distancing".

Of the now 70 coronavirus patients in the Republic of Ireland, 6 are believed to be receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Northern Ireland has 20 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases on the island of Ireland to 90.

The Republic of Ireland's first confirmed case of coronavirus, a student in Dublin, was diagnosed 14 days ago after returning from an affected area in Northern Italy.

A patient in Cork was yesterday discharged from hospital after making a full recovery from the virus.